Car plunges into sinkhole after water main break collapses road near Upper Marlboro

A driver escaped with minor injuries after their car plunged into a water-filled sinkhole created by a water main break in Clinton, Maryland.



A driver escaped with minor injuries after their car plunged into a water-filled sinkhole created by a water main break in Clinton, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County police are advising drivers to avoid South Osborne Road and Crain Highway as repair crews work to fix the damage.

The road has been closed since Wednesday morning.

Traffic Alert in Clinton: please avoid South Osborne Rd & Crain Highway due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Repair crews are on the scene. At this time, it is unclear how long the street will be shut down. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/tbz9C53fqW — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 11, 2021

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) said it was alerted to the break in the 30-inch water main around 4 a.m.

Early Wednesday, a driver went through the perimeter established around the hole and drove into the sinkhole. Their car was completely submerged in water.

Prince George’s Fire and Rescue said the driver — an adult male — was taken to the hospital with minor injuries around 6:15 a.m.

Crews from WSSC are on the scene and working to get water shut off in the area.