CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Car plunges into sinkhole…

Car plunges into sinkhole after water main break collapses road near Upper Marlboro

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM


A driver escaped with minor injuries after their car plunged into a water-filled sinkhole created by a water main break in Clinton, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County police are advising drivers to avoid South Osborne Road and Crain Highway as repair crews work to fix the damage.

The road has been closed since Wednesday morning.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) said it was alerted to the break in the 30-inch water main around 4 a.m.

Early Wednesday, a driver went through the perimeter established around the hole and drove into the sinkhole. Their car was completely submerged in water.

Prince George’s Fire and Rescue said the driver — an adult male — was taken to the hospital with minor injuries around 6:15 a.m.

Crews from WSSC are on the scene and working to get water shut off in the area.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up