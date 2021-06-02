VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Police release photos of suspects in burning of 7-Elevens in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 8:57 PM

Investigators in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are hopeful that images pulled from the surveillance camera of a recently burned 7-Eleven may provide the break they need to catch those responsible.

While the images are fairly low resolution — and both suspects are completely covered in black clothing and sporting face masks — the investigations division with Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said the photos present the strongest chance authorities have in catching the suspects.

“We believe that these two photos could be key in breaking this case. Someone who knows either one of these individuals should be able to recognize them,” Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green said. “We need you to come forward and help our investigators and detectives to locate them.”

The most recent fire, which was set in the early morning hours of May 29, is similar to two other 7-Eleven burnings in the county earlier this year. All three incidents involved the use of Molotov cocktails to light the fires, but investigators have not definitively connected the cases.

The most recent fire at the 7-Eleven on the 6400 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs was the second time that location has been set on fire with Molotov cocktails.

“We continue to ask our community to come forward, even with the slightest bit of information, you never know what may be the final piece of the puzzle that brings this to a successful and safe end,” Green said.

Anyone with information about the cases is being asked to contact the Prince George’s County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77-ARSON (301-772-7766). Those who want to remain anonymous can go to the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers website or download the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects in these cases.

