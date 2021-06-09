VIRGINIA PRIMARY: State election results | Local primary results | McAuliffe win sets up clash | Who won in Alexandria primary?
Officer struck by car responding to report of theft in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 12:34 PM

An officer was struck by a car in what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting” in the Marlow Heights area of Prince George’s County on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a “theft from auto” report came in around 10:30 a.m. at the 4900 block of Beech Road.

Police did not initially provide details on the shooting, such as who fired the shots or whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Two suspects are in custody, and police said they are looking for at least one more person.

The officer was taken to a hospital, and police said the injuries are not life threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

 

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

