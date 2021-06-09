Officer struck by car responding to report of theft in Prince George’s Co.

An officer was struck by a car in what police are calling an "officer-involved shooting" in the Marlow Heights area of Prince George's County on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a “theft from auto” report came in around 10:30 a.m. at the 4900 block of Beech Road.

Police did not initially provide details on the shooting, such as who fired the shots or whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Two suspects are in custody, and police said they are looking for at least one more person.

The officer was taken to a hospital, and police said the injuries are not life threatening.

