Three injured, including police officer, in multi-car crash in Prince George’s Co.

A Capitol Heights police officer and two others are in the hospital after a multi-car crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday evening.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Silver Hill and Walker Mill roads.

Prince George’s County police responded to the scene and said a Capitol Heights police cruiser was involved in the collision.

It is unclear how many cars and people were involved in the accident. Police confirmed to WTOP that the crash sent two people and an officer to the hospital.

News partners NBC Washington report that a woman was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following the crash. One adult refused transport to the hospital but was evaluated at the scene.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.

A map of where the crash took place is below.