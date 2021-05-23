CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Three injured, including police officer, in multi-car crash in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 23, 2021, 2:33 AM

A Capitol Heights police officer and two others are in the hospital after a multi-car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday evening.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Silver Hill and Walker Mill roads.

Prince George’s County police responded to the scene and said a Capitol Heights police cruiser was involved in the collision.

It is unclear how many cars and people were involved in the accident. Police confirmed to WTOP that the crash sent two people and an officer to the hospital.

News partners NBC Washington report that a woman was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following the crash. One adult refused transport to the hospital but was evaluated at the scene.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.

A map of where the crash took place is below.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

