Prince George’s Co. launches survey in review of landmark names ‘linked to prejudiced past’

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 18, 2021, 7:24 AM

Officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are seeking input from residents on the potential renaming of buildings, landmarks and other public property linked to a prejudiced past.

The Prince George’s County Responsible Legacy Task Force has launched a countywide survey asking residents to chime in on the evaluation process that will be used to review place names “that may be linked to historical figures with ties to racism and discrimination,” including what criteria should be considered.

The task force was established under a council resolution in October 2019 and tasked with reviewing “all county monuments, parks, street names, county buildings and other places of honor, and creating a process to determine the future of names linked to a prejudiced past” in order to “ensure that the county’s legacy is one of equality, diversity and inclusion.”

The survey is available online until March 31.

Residents can share their own knowledge of local landmarks, propose sites for review and offer new names for consideration, according to a news release from the county council presenting the survey.

The task force submitted its interim report on Dec. 30; its final report is expected by June 30.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

