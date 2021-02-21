Fire in Prince George’s Co. leaves residents from 3 apartment buildings homeless

Residents from 42 units were left homeless Saturday after a fire tore through three apartment buildings in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Flames peek out of the top floor of a District Heights, Maryland, apartment building. Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department A fire truck parks in front of a District Heights apartment building, as firefighters attend to a fire in Prince George's County, Maryland. Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department

The blaze began around 7 p.m. on Hil-Mar Drive in District Heights, according to a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokeswoman.

When crews arrived, flames burst out of the upper floors, with some people trapped on the balconies.

All the residents were able to escape the fire uninjured, with four people receiving assistance from firefighters.

A preliminary investigation shows the blaze was started after someone accidentally knocked over a candle. The three buildings suffered water damage, and their gas was turned off.

The county’s emergency management office and a local branch of the American Red Cross will assist those displaced by the fire.

The incident caused more than $100,000 in damages.

Below is where the fire took place.