State’s attorney delivers holiday cheer to families in Prince George’s Co.

Melissa Howell

December 20, 2020, 1:38 PM

Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County state’s attorney, delivered a little holiday to dozens of families on Sunday. (Twitter/@pgsaonews)

Some families in Prince George’s County, Maryland, received special gifts Sunday from the state’s attorney and others.

Dressed as Mrs. Claus, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy went door-to-door delivering bags of coats and toys to families in Landover and District Heights.

“We have so many families that have been impacted by the pandemic,” she said. “A lot of folks have lost loved ones, and we just wanted to spread some holiday cheer.”

Braveboy partnered with the nonprofit Revelation of All Resources for the effort.

The Salh family, who are refugees from Iraq, were among those getting a visit. A line of police cars with flashing lights helped greet them outside their home in Landover.

“We didn’t know that everybody was going to be here today,” Omar Salh said, smiling in the moment.

For he and his family, it’s meaningful.

“We really appreciate everyone around us because it tells us we are a part of this society,” he said. “We are refugees. We didn’t get citizenship yet, but these things tell us we are part of the society.”

It’s just a small gesture Braveboy hopes will help make a difference for families today and throughout 2021 as they continue to work to support the community.

“We just want to spread joy,” she said. “It warms my heart.”

