1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in Capitol Heights

A person has died after a four-vehicle crash that happened Friday night in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police said the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Akin avenues. Police announced Sunday morning that the driver of one of the four vehicles involved later died.

Prince George’s County Police continue to investigate the crash and couldn’t release the condition of other individuals involved.

