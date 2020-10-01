CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan order allows sports venues to reopen | Virus surges in key battleground states | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead after 4-vehicle…

1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in Capitol Heights

Thomas Robertson

October 11, 2020, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A person has died after a four-vehicle crash that happened Friday night in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police said the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Akin avenues. Police announced Sunday morning that the driver of one of the four vehicles involved later died.

Prince George’s County Police continue to investigate the crash and couldn’t release the condition of other individuals involved.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up