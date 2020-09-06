Prince George’s Co. man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

A man was arrested and charged early Friday morning for possessing and distributing child pornography in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police took Neri Celio Fernandez, 30, of Lanham, into custody around 4:30 a.m. Friday after their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force acquired enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Fernandez’s residence.

Police said a preliminary review of the Fernandez’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

He was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation that helped secure the warrant was done in conjunction with the Prince George’s County Police Department and Homeland Security and Investigations.

According to police, Fernandez was taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing as of Friday.