3 men dead in 2 Prince George’s County shootings

Luke Lukert
and Matt Small

September 11, 2020, 7:46 AM

Three men are dead following a pair of shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

County police found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Audrey Lane near Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both men died at the scene, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

A map of the area is below.

County police said they later discovered a man shot dead in the 6700 block of Danford Drive in Clinton around 1:10 a.m. Friday morning.

A map of the area is below.

Police said detectives are “working to develop suspects and a motive,” in both cases.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or visit PGCrimesolvers.com. Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward will be awarded if the information leads to an arrest.

