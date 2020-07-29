CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mask use order expanded | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George’s Co. prosecutor…

Prince George’s Co. prosecutor discusses law, policing with community

Melissa Howell

July 29, 2020, 7:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County’s top prosecutor opened a dialogue with residents of the Maryland county Tuesday so residents could learn about the court system and how prosecutors pursue charges against police officers.

The Community in the Courthouse event also served as an overall opportunity for residents to better understand how cases involving officers affect their rights.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke to residents along with Renee Joy, chief of the Public Integrity Unit.

Joy explained how they determine misconduct in office and the theory of malfeasance, or when an officer fails to do something that is required.

Craig Dickerson, a retired officer who specializes in use of force, shared his perspective from decades of experience and how he has helped the courts when it comes to specific cases. He broke down what use of force involves and how officers are trained to use weapons.

Braveboy said it’s the community that makes the pursuit of these cases possible.

“You give allowances for those laws to exist, so it’s really important that, as we look at doing our jobs, that we do it with full transparency,” she said.

Braveboy said, considering the climate of the country, there is now an opportunity for meaningful change within the justice system.

“As bills are heard in Annapolis in January, there will be a lot of opportunity for community input and dialogue,” she said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up