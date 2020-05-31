Prince George’s Co. holds virtual graduation with star-studded guests

Attendees could wear pajamas to watch this year's graduating class of Prince George's County schools be honored.

The school system celebrated its seniors with a guest speaker from the area during a broadcast on ABC7.

Taraji P. Henson, an Academy Award-nominated actress was the commencement speaker. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1988.

She said she wished the speech was in person but that was excited to be a part of celebrating their journey.

“The coronavirus has stoped the world, but will not stop us from celebrating our graduates and all that they have accomplished,” Henson said.

The names of the 8,000 county graduates from 31, traditional, public charter and alternative high schools scrolled on the screen during the e-graduation, giving them some recognition and a chance to snag a screenshot of their names on TV.

Other celebrities also had video clips playing during the ceremony including Joe Clair, Joe Haden, Kenny Lattimore and Taylor Thomas.

Henson gave some advice for graduates navigating the world of social media today.