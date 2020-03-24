DC man shot and killed on interstate in Prince George’s Co.

Detectives continue to investigate an interstate shooting that left a D.C. man dead on Saturday in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Officers responded to the shooting on northbound Interstate 295 near the exit for U.S. Route 50 at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found 38-year-old Damaris Lindsey of D.C. in the driver’s seat of a van that had hit a guard rail. He had been shot, and later died at a hospital.

Investigators continue to search for a motive and suspect.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Prince George’s County homicide unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is the area of the shooting:

