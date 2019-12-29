1 dead as small plane crashes in Prince George’s Co. neighborhood

A small plane crashed in a neighborhood near the intersection of Good Luck Road and Auburn Avenue in New Carrollton, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a small plane crashed in a neighborhood near the intersection of Good Luck Road and Auburn Avenue in New Carrollton, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire and Maryland State Police confirmed the pilot of the single-engine plane died in the crash. He has not yet been identified.

Mark Brady, the county’s public information officer, said the plane damaged the carport and attic of one home and a car on the street. No one on the ground was injured. Multiple streets close to 6300 Chestnut Ave. in New Carrollton were blocked off as police and fire departments responded to the crash. At least 18 houses in the neighborhood lost power due to the crash.

Brady said emergency crews found “bits and pieces of a small aircraft strewn across the area.”

The house fire was contained and the hazardous materials unit was called to contain a fuel spill. Brady said the county is investigating the cause of the crash on a rainy, foggy day in the region. Maryland State Police said the NTSB and the FAA have been notified.

A member of the Hyattsville, Maryland police department was at a home nearby when the plane crashed.

“We heard the noise [a plane makes] as it is coming down, and as soon as we heard that noise, we heard an explosion from the other side [of the house],” Edgar Andrickson said. “We looked outside and saw the house and car on fire, me and some friends went outside. The house caught on fire, a car was on fire, and the plane itself was on fire.”

Andrickson said he and some friends came from a nearby street to the scene of the crash, and helped to make sure no one in neighboring houses needed help.

The fire department believes the plane took off from the airport in College Park.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash.

