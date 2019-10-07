Prince George's County investigators believe the suspected driver might have been injured in Saturday night's crash.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a suspected carjacker who is accused of causing a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident began with the report of a carjacking around 9:15 p.m. near East Forest Road, police said in a statement Monday.

Minutes after that report, an officer spotted a bandanna-clad man driving a car. Dispatch advised the officer that the car was stolen and that the suspect had been wearing a bandanna.

Around 9:50 p.m., the officer tried to pull the car over along Columbia Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The driver initially pulled over, then sped off when the officer left her cruiser.

The stolen vehicle ran a red light seconds later and collided with another car at the intersection of the highway and Southland Drive.

The driver of that car — Maria Carrion, 43, of Hyattsville — died less than an hour later at a hospital.

The officer had not been pursuing that stolen vehicle after it sped off, police said.

The stolen car’s driver and a passenger fled the crash scene on foot, but the passenger was arrested blocks away.

Investigators believe the suspected driver might have been injured in the crash.

If you have information, call 911 or call county police at 301-731-4422. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.