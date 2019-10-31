Police: Md. man tried to snatch woman, girl off the street in 2 separate attempted kidnappings

Abdul Fuller, 42, of Upper Marlboro, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted kidnapping of a child under 16 and second-degree assault, Prince George's County police said.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they have arrested a man suspected of trying to snatch a woman and a teen girl off the street in two separate attempted kidnappings on the same day earlier this week.

In the first attempt, police said Fuller approached a woman walking along Stonesboro Road in Fort Washington at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said he grabbed the woman from behind, put her in a chokehold and tried to force her into his green 1998 Ford Expedition SUV.

The kidnapping was foiled after the woman’s screams alerted several nearby residents who rushed to help her, and Fuller fled, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack.

About an hour later and less than a mile away, Fuller attempted to kidnap a teen girl on Arundel Drive in Fort Washington, police said. Again, a neighbor who heard the girl screaming intervened, and Fuller ran off.

Police said they captured Fuller after he returned to the scene of the earlier kidnapping about 3:15 p.m., and detectives who were still talking to witnesses spotted his green SUV.

They said he was arrested without incident and later admitted to investigators that he tried to kidnap the woman and the girl.

Police said he did not know either of the victims.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims or people who have had a similar experience with Fuller.

They are encouraging anyone with information to call detectives at (301) 868-8773. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1 (866) 511-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

