Short-term rental program begins in Prince George’s Co. Oct. 1

Attention, Prince George’s County homeowners: You’ll be able to post your properties on Airbnb and other short-term rental websites — legally — starting next week.

The application approval process for short-term rentals begins Oct. 1 through the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement.

In order to receive approval, applicants must own the property and will need to notify neighbors about their plans to participate. In addition, the property must be an applicant’s primary residence. Proof of working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and liability insurance are also required.

Only homeowners who haven’t received any citations or violations will be considered.

There is a 30-day maximum when it comes to how many days a property can be rented at a time. The program also requires participants complete a training course on human trafficking.

Costs include a $150 application fee and a $150 annual fee. The short-term rentals license has to be renewed annually.

If you want to get your property posted online as soon as possible, the county will allow homeowners to operate their short-term rental under a temporary certificate for 90 days once a completed application is pending.

The Prince George’s County Council approved legislation last September allowing short-term rentals in the county.

You can see a list of frequently asked questions about the new short-term rental program as well as a checklist for applicants on the Prince George’s County website.

