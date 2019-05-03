Prince George’s Co. man lands 12 years in federal prison for PCP distribution ring

Fatai Gafari (known as "Freak Dawg"), 28, of Temple Hills was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute PCP and for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A Maryland man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and five other men have pleaded guilty in connection to a PCP distribution ring in 2017.

Fatai Gafari (known as “Freak Dawg”), 28, of Temple Hills was sentenced Thursday for conspiracy to distribute PCP (phencyclidine) and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Maryland.

PCP, often referred to as Angel Dust, is a drug with mind-altering affects that causes hallucinations.

Federal agents recovered 207 ounces of PCP, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm while executing a search warrant on Gafari’s residence on Dec. 12, 2017, according to the news release. Gafari admitted he had the firearm to protect his PCP supply.

From July 2017 through December 2017, Gafari distributed at least 273 fluid ounces (approximately 5.7 kilograms) of PCP with the help of the following men, all of Suitland:

Marquez Gary Freeman (aka “Cheese”), 22: Sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Jordan Lee Phillips (aka “J Rock), 27: Sentenced to two years in federal prison

Javon Antonio Reid (aka “Gucci”), 28: Scheduled for sentencing on July 8.

Terrell Andre Shields (aka “Hell Rell” and “Rell”), 31: Sentenced to five years in prison.

Timmy Rae Shields (aka “Tim Dawg”) 27: Scheduled for sentencing on May 10.

All men operated under Gafari’s direction and supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gafari and Timmy Shields supplied Phillips, Reid, Freeman and Terrell Shields with PCP. Gafari would often direct Timmy to deliver PCP and collect money from both of their customers.

In July 2017, Philips sold 16 ounces of PCP, supplied by Gafari. In September of the same year, Timmy Shield drove Gafari’s vehicle to Philipp’s residence to distribute 6 ounces of PCP. Philipps later sold the drugs.

In November 2017, Gafari sold cigarettes dipped in PCP to users on Parkway Terrace. Police stopped him in his vehicle as he left the area. When he was stopped, Gafari threw a glass bottle on the ground; the bottle was discovered to have contained half an ounce of PCP.

Between November and December, Gafari and reid sold more than 43 ounces of PCP, according to the news release. Gafari and Timmy Shields traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, to purchase PCP. The two men and Terrell Shields intended to sell the drugs and 32 ounces of it was sold in Dec. 6, 2017.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.