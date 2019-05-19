Police identify pedestrian killed in US 301 crash in Upper Marlboro

A man in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was killed Sunday after being struck by a car while walking near U.S. 301.

Maryland State Police said they were called to the scene around 5:38 a.m. where they found the body of Adrian Harris, 26, of Waldorf, in the grass median on U.S. 301 near Rosaryville Road. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Initially, police were unable to identify Harris.

According to Maryland State Police, Harris was struck while walking southbound in the left lane of Crain Highway with his back to traffic.

He was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lewis Walker, 24, of Waldorf. Walker said he believed he had hit a deer in the road and pulled over near the crash to use his vehicle’s OnStar Services to report the damage.

He declined to have police come to the scene because he believed he had only hit a deer, police said.

Police received a call about a body in the center median on U.S. 301 at around 5:38 a.m. When they responded to the scene, they found Walker and his mother in the car a short distance away.

Both cooperated with investigators, police said.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed from around 6 a.m. until just after 10 a.m. while police investigated the crash.

