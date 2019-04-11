202
Teen who broke into Prince George’s Co. house fatally shot

By Zeke Hartner April 11, 2019 11:30 pm 04/11/2019 11:30pm
A home invasion led to a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

According to Prince George’s County police, Victory Mbeng, 18, of New Carrollton, was armed when he broke into a man’s Riverdale home around 5:30 p.m. Mbeng was shot by the homeowner seconds after kicking down the door, and ran away.

The homeowner called police to report that he had just shot a man trying to break in.

Prince George’s County police were called to Doctors Hospital in Lanham, after Mbeng was admitted with a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. He died shortly after arriving.

A home surveillance system caught the break-in. Police said an investigation showed the home was targeted.

The homeowner is not facing any charges at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this should call 301-772-4925.

