Boil water advisory lifted in southern Prince George’s Co.

It had been closed since Sunday after a 36-inch water main burst, forcing Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission to put a boil water advisory in effect for southern Prince George’s County.
The boil water advisory — which WSSC said is precautionary — was issued Sunday evening for the area west of Indian Head Highway/Md. 210 to the Potomac River, and from the D.C. line south to Piscataway Creek. Oxon Hill, National Harbor and Fort Washington are included in the advisory, as are a few small areas east of Md. 210.
Getting word out about the boil water advisory caused some confusion.
Some local cell phones began blowing emergency tones overnight Monday for something that didn’t apply to the recipients.
It was WSSC getting the word out about the boil water advisory .
The alert extended into areas broader than necessary and stretched into Northern Virginia, but a WSSC spokeswoman told WTOP that’s better than some people not being warned about taking precautions to boil their water. And Fairfax County water customers would have realized that an WSSC alert does not apply to them.
Prince George’s County activated the emergency alert in coordination with the commission.
WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.
