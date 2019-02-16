202
Md. police partner with Ring app to offer neighbors digital crime watch

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP February 16, 2019 7:03 am 02/16/2019 07:03am
A screenshot of the Ring Neighbors app. (Via Ring.com)

WASHINGTON — The technology company Ring, known for its video doorbell device and home security cameras, has a modern take on the concept of a neighborhood watch, and Prince George’s County Police are all in.

Prince George’s County police said they will use the Ring Neighbors app to share crime information at the local level.

County Police Lieutenant Calvin Tyson said his department adds information to what residents share on the app, and his officers can receive photos and tips from residents who notice suspicious activity.

“So you can set up your neighborhood, and alerts can be sent to your phone about crimes and different things that are happening in the neighborhood,” he told WTOP.

The Ring Neighbors app lets users easily share and communicate with their neighbors about crime and safety, as well as with investigators. Residents are aware if there are car thefts, porch pirates or even missing pets in their neighborhood. Ring’s website says users of the Neighbors app don’t have to have the security system set up to utilize the notifications system.

“After you have the app downloaded on your phone, you can actually upload videos and still images about incidents happening to the app and we’ll be alerted, and then our investigators can take that information and follow up on any crimes,” Tyson said.

At the least, Tyson said it increases the awareness on the street level and gives neighbors the ability to help each other out. County residents can text 555-888 and receive a link to help them download the correct app.

Police in Howard County were the first to partner with Ring for the Neighbors app.

Topics:
Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Lt. Calvin Tyson Maryland News megan cloherty Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police Ring Neighbors
