3 injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed portion of BW Parkway

A five-vehicle crash on Route 295 just south of Route 198 sent multiple people to the hospital and closed a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in both directions on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Three people are injured after a five-vehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Sunday afternoon. Maryland Route 295 was closed for nearly five hours between Routes 197 and 198.

Anne Arundel County Fire says one of the victims is a 20-year-old man who has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. between Maryland Routes 197 and 198, near the Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County line.

The section of Route 295 has seen several disabled vehicles and at least one other crash this weekend because of serious potholes in the road.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said the Traffic Center has been fielding calls about that section of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several days.

“We heard from callers late last week and this weekend who were concerned about several large, damaging potholes on the parkway where this crash occurred,” Dildine said. “It’s unclear if the potholes were a factor in this crash but the road damage was so severe that the action of drivers swerving and abruptly stopping actually led to congestion during the daylight hours.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

U.S. Park Police said that an accident reconstruction team will be sent out to the site to gather more details on the crash.

