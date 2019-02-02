2 hospitalized after Suitland Parkway crash

202
By Anagha Srikanth February 6, 2019 7:46 am 02/06/2019 07:46am
WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Suitland Parkway in Maryland’s Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.

U.S. Park Police say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. One car was going down Suitland Parkway and the other was crossing the parkway on Forestville Road.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say at least one of them has serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Suitland Parkway was closed for several hours. Inbound Suitland Parkway was closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Suitland Road. Forestville Road was closed in both directions at Suitland Parkway.

