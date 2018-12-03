Man fatally shot in Prince George’s Co. parking lot

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a strip mall Monday night in Fort Washington, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A man was fatally shot Monday night outside a Fort Washington, Maryland, strip mall, Prince George’s County police said.

Police found the man, who has not yet been identified, lying in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Road around 7:20 p.m.

The man had upper body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: #Chopper4 showing half a dozen evidence markers at a strip mall on the 3300 Block of Oaklawn Road in #FortWashington, one person deceased, no info on motive/suspect #breakingnews @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/jXfzBG4QeF — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 4, 2018

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.