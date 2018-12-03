202.5
Man fatally shot in Prince George’s Co. parking lot

By Madeleine Simon December 3, 2018 9:41 pm 12/03/2018 09:41pm
WASHINGTON — A man was fatally shot Monday night outside a Fort Washington, Maryland, strip mall, Prince George’s County police said.

Police found the man, who has not yet been identified, lying in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Road around 7:20 p.m.

The man had upper body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

