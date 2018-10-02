202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police ID man killed in motorcycle crash

By Abigail Constantino October 2, 2018 10:55 pm 10/02/2018 10:55pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday.

Related Stories

Police said that 44-year-old Christopher McClain of Colmar Manor was operating a motorcycle traveling westbound on Old Landover Road on Monday. With him was a young child.

McClain was approaching the intersection at 65th Avenue when a car traveling eastbound attempted to make a left turn onto northbound 65th Avenue in the path of the motorcycle, police said.

McClain applied the brakes to avoid a collision and it went into a slide. McClain and the child were taken to hospitals, where McClain was pronounced dead. The child had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the car was not injured and remained on the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 301-731-4422.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
christopher mcclain Local News Maryland News motorcycle crash Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500