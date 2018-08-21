202
Rainy summer forces delays for Prince George’s Co. bridge project

By Kyle Cooper August 21, 2018 8:24 pm 08/21/2018 08:24pm
Work on the Brandywine Road Bridge has had to stop several times since July because of the wet weather, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

WASHINGTON — A big road project in the area will not be finished for a few more months because of all the recent rain.

The new Brandywine Road Bridge over Timothy Branch in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will probably not open until some time in October. Work has had to stop several times since July because of the rain, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Throughout July in Brandywine, 7.33 inches of rain were recorded, which is nearly double the historical average precipitation for the month. Because the project area is a floodplain, crews have even had to pump the water out to be able to do anything. Additional daytime work hours may be added to the project to speed up completion.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work through the challenges presented by the weather,” said District 3 Engineer Andre Futrell. “We will work with the contractor to identify opportunities to expedite the project and finish as soon as possible.”

The bridge was extensively damaged in 2011 during Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee. The new bridge will have 12-foot lanes with two 6-foot bicycle-compatible shoulders.

The detour route of Missouri Avenue and US Route 301 (Crain Highway) will continue until the project is complete.

Topics:
Brandywine Road Bridge kyle cooper Local News Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Transportation News Weather News

