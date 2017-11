WASHINGTON — A man is dead after an early Friday crash where he slammed into a tree and flipped his car over, Prince George’s County police say.

Cpl. Lamar Robinson tells WTOP the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 15200 block of Derbyshire Way in Accokeek, Maryland.

Investigators are on the scene to determine what happened.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers. pic.twitter.com/DrOclZpOCv — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 3, 2017

A map of the area where the crash occurred: