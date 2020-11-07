WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday after he was projected to secure the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing. Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Watch the speech below.

