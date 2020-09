The timeline for the upcoming presidential election is clear, but that’s not the case for final approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Trump continues to set expectations high, at times at odds with his own scientific experts.

Congress, meanwhile, is having a tough time moving forward on a new coronavirus relief package in the midst of an election year.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller has “The Week on the Hill.”