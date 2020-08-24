Former Maryland GOP Reps. Gilchrest, Morella endorse Biden

A statement released by the Biden campaign on Monday said Connie Morella and Wayne Gilchrest join about two dozen other Republican former U.S. representatives that are throwing their support behind Biden.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Republicans who formerly represented Maryland in the U.S. Congress have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A statement released by the Biden campaign on Monday said Connie Morella and Wayne Gilchrest join about two dozen other Republican former U.S. representatives that are throwing their support behind Biden.

The Baltimore Sun reports Gilchrest served as Maryland’s representative for District 1 from 1991 through 2009 and Morella served as Maryland’s representative for District 8 from 1987 through 2003.

The announcement comes as the Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.