Marianne Williamson was left out of a photo shoot of the women running for president. So she edited herself in

Marianne Williamson is running to be "Madam President" and she wants to make sure no one forgets it.

The author and spiritual adviser was recently left out of a Vogue feature and photo shoot about the five other female candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

So, she edited herself into the portrait.

“Happy July 4th! Other generations have done what they were called to do, and now it’s our generation’s time to do what we are called to do. The American revolution is an ongoing process, a continuous journey Into more and more expanded realms of possibility for everyone,” she wrote in a Fourth of July post on Instagram. “It’s amazing when you dust off certain phases and reclaim them for their modern relevance. ‘Let freedom ring’ is not just a cliche after all.”

The edited photo is the last one; scroll through the collection.

Vogue’s story, titled “Madam President? Five Candidates on What It Will Take to Shatter the Most Stubborn Glass Ceiling,” was written by Amy Chozick and featured photography from photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Though Williamson was mentioned in the piece, she doesn’t appear to have been interviewed.

In the original photo, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris are seen clasping hands, and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren are high-fiving, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard looks on.

The magazine said the reason Williamson wasn’t featured was that she isn’t a member of Congress.

“We’re in no way discrediting Marianne Williamson and all she’s accomplished,” a Vogue spokeswoman told CNN Business in a statement. “For the photo, Vogue wanted to highlight the five female lawmakers who bring a collective 40 years of political experience to this race.”

Williamson also criticized her absence from the article on Wednesday.

“You might have noticed who’s not in this picture. And let’s be clear why it matters: the issue is ethical responsibility on the part of the media,” Williamson wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.