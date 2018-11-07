My Take: Hump day was a rough one at the White House

After the midterm elections, President Donald Trump named Republicans who distanced themselves from him and lost, told one journalist to sit down, called another one rude and called another one a racist. Oh, and he fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions. On My Take, Clinton Yates discusses how Trump's behavior is not exactly commander-in-chief.

It has been an awful day for the president.

My Take: 11/7/2018 Clinton Yates

