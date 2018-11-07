202.5
Home » US Politics News » My Take: Hump day…

My Take: Hump day was a rough one at the White House

By Clinton Yates November 7, 2018 11:09 pm 11/07/2018 11:09pm
Share

It has been an awful day for the president.

My Take: 11/7/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
April Ryan clinton yates Government News Jeff Sessions Jim Acosta Life & Style my take US Politics News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500