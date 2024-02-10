U.S. Soccer Federation gives its president a salary

DALLAS (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation is making its president a paid position, adopting the change Saturday on the…

DALLAS (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation is making its president a paid position, adopting the change Saturday on the third try.

The federation’s national council approved a bylaw change at the USSF’s annual general meeting that gives the governing body’s president a $150,000 annual stipend. The amount would be reduced to $75,000 if the person gains another position within soccer resulting from the role as USSF president.

Similar proposals in 2022 and 2023 failed to gain the necessary two-third vote for adoption but this year’s version received 80.88% support. Proposals for a $125,000 salary received 58.91% in 2022 and 62.87% last year.

Former women’s player Cindy Parlow Cone became president in 2020 and is starting the third year of a four-year term.

