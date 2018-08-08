202
Children’s biggest back-to-school worry and how you can address it

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews August 8, 2018 8:00 pm 08/08/2018 08:00pm
The start of the school year means a lot of change for children. They might wonder whether their teacher will be nice and whether the work will be too hard or too much. But the No. 1 concern for children as they head into the new school year is whether they will have a friend in their class.

As parents, we know it’s a good idea to help kids get their school supplies organized and try to shift their sleep schedules to align with waking up early on school days. However, paying attention to the friendship factor can also be important to help children have a positive start to the school year.

When my children were young, I used to tell them, “Somewhere in your new class is a kid who is just waiting to be your friend!”

They’d ask, “What does he look like?” or “What’s her name?”

I’d say, “I don’t know. You’re going to have to figure that out. What are some clues that might tell you who it is?” We’d come up with possibilities such as someone smiling, playing with them or sitting next to them. Being on the lookout for these signs made them more aware of friendly gestures from their classmates. They almost always came home from school the first day feeling proud that they’d “figured out” who at least one new friend would be.

Beyond setting up positive expectations about friendships, here are some other tips for helping your child make friends in a new classroom drawn from a book I co-authored, “Growing Friendships: A Kids’ Guide to Making and Keeping Friends.”

