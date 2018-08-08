Children’s biggest back-to-school worry and how you can address it

Parents know it's a good idea to help kids get their school supplies organized. However, paying attention to the friendship factor can also be important to help children have a positive start to the school year.

The start of the school year means a lot of change for children. They might wonder whether their teacher will be nice and whether the work will be too hard or too much. But the No. 1 concern for children as they head into the new school year is whether they will have a friend in their class.

As parents, we know it’s a good idea to help kids get their school supplies organized and try to shift their sleep schedules to align with waking up early on school days. However, paying attention to the friendship factor can also be important to help children have a positive start to the school year.

When my children were young, I used to tell them, “Somewhere in your new class is a kid who is just waiting to be your friend!”

They’d ask, “What does he look like?” or “What’s her name?”

I’d say, “I don’t know. You’re going to have to figure that out. What are some clues that might tell you who it is?” We’d come up with possibilities such as someone smiling, playing with them or sitting next to them. Being on the lookout for these signs made them more aware of friendly gestures from their classmates. They almost always came home from school the first day feeling proud that they’d “figured out” who at least one new friend would be.

Beyond setting up positive expectations about friendships, here are some other tips for helping your child make friends in a new classroom drawn from a book I co-authored, “Growing Friendships: A Kids’ Guide to Making and Keeping Friends.”

1. Encourage friendly behavior. Greeting other children, smiling, complimenting, helping and cooperating show classmates that your child is open to friendship. Shy children often have trouble with this. They’re focused on their own discomfort, so they tend to shrink away from others, but that unintentionally sends the message, “I don’t like you, and I don’t want anything to do with you.” Practicing friendly greetings with family or close friends can help children gain confidence with this. [Read: What to Do When Your Friends’ Kids Drop Your Child From Their Group.] (Thinkstock)

