The France player who fought Tom Wilson has been suspended for the rest of the Olympics

The France player who fought Canada’s Tom Wilson at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics was suspended Monday by the French ice hockey federation.

Pierre Crinon will not play in the qualification round Tuesday against Germany after the federation said the defenseman’s actions following the fight were against its values. He also would not play if France unexpectedly advances.

Crinon and Wilson fought with seven minutes left in Canada’s 10-2 rout of France on Sunday. Unlike the NHL, where it is a 5-minute major penalty, fighting is a game misconduct under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, so Wilson and Crinon were ejected.

The IIHF was not punishing either player beyond the initial ejection.

Wilson got into it with Crinon, who delivered a left forearm to Canada teammate Nathan MacKinnon’s jaw and was penalized.

Canada next plays Wednesday in the quarterfinals against Czechia or Denmark.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

