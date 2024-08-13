After international court’s refusal to reinstate US gymnast’s bronze medal, what options are left?

USA Gymnastics announced Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport denied its appeal to reinstate the bronze medal that was stripped from American gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals after ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP/Richard Drew) Two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals after ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP/Richard Drew) The bronze was awarded after an initial appeal of her score, which the court now says was made beyond the one-minute time limit for scoring inquiries.

So what happens next?

USA Today Sports Columnist Christine Brennan joined WTOP’s Mark Lewis to talk about it.

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Mark Lewis: Christine to the average viewer, this just seems like a hot mess. Why is the appeal being denied when there appears to be supporting evidence for the U.S. here?

Christine Brennan: It’s a great question. I’ve left the Olympics. I finally made it back home late last night, but the Olympics haven’t left me or us. And you’re right. This is just a dark stain on the Olympic Games that didn’t even have to be, Mark. The International Olympic Committee could have awarded two bronze medals. That’s what Romania said was fine. U.S. said it was fine, like in 2002 with the figure skating double golds in the French judge scandal way back then. So, why didn’t they do it? Frankly, it’s incomprehensible to me.

As you know, I’ve covered the Olympics a long time, and it’s just truly the incompetence of officials. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Supreme Court of international sports, said that while there was conclusive evidence of the appeal by the Americans — conclusive evidence — they were not allowing it because they’d already ruled. I mean, it’s just mind-boggling, and the unforced errors that these officials are making while these young athletes are twisting in the wind with social media and everything else that’s going on, it’s just a stunning failure. Probably doesn’t surprise me, because a lot of these officials are so out of touch with reality, and also, of course, a PR nightmare after those beautiful Paris Games.

Mark Lewis: So what are the options now moving forward?

Christine Brennan: I think the USOPC, the Olympic Committee, and also USA Gymnastics have a lot left. One is the appeal. The only place to appeal it from CAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, is to the Swiss Federal Tribunal. That’s the last resort. They are very concerned about process and procedure. And clearly, the process and procedure here is a disaster. So one would think that would help the U.S. I still cannot believe, though, Mark, and I’ve asked the IOC when I was in Paris on Sunday, flew back yesterday, I continue to ask them why they’re letting this continue when both countries wanted a bronze, when the precedent was set in 2002 to give the double golds to the Canadians and the Russians? Why on earth? Just end this and allow everyone to go on with their lives and be happy. So I do think, though, that, yes, there’s more to come. The U.S. also, of course, is hosting the Los Angeles Olympics. U.S. being the U.S., all the corporate sponsors, if the United States wants to throw its weight around, and it might, the Olympic Committee, they might, then I think that certainly could help matters as well for Jordan Chiles.

Mark Lewis: I’m glad to hear that there is an option left, because when the story was breaking yesterday that there were no more appeals, it seemed like it may have been the end of the road.

Christine Brennan: Well, it might have, and I understand that feeling. Here’s some of the good news, the practical news, Mark: Jordan Chiles has been back in the U.S. now for several days. The bronze medal is in the United States. So it’s not like, unless the International Olympic Committee decides that they’re going to just come over and, like, drive up her driveway and steal the bronze medal back, which would be extraordinary television. Again, they are missing the mark so greatly for a wonderful young American athlete, and of course the Romanian, Ana Barbosu, who, of course, is also dealing with so much pressure because of this. Again, the adults in the room completely failing these wonderful athletes.

Mark Lewis: Good luck getting that back. But I would say the right thing seems to be to just award two bronze medals, and that way we could put this thing to bed.

Christine Brennan: Absolutely. And again, they’ve done it before, and the IOC didn’t even remember when I emailed them about the Salt Lake City figure skating double gold, the spokesman was like, ‘Oh yeah, right.’ So it shows they haven’t even done their homework, in real time. It’s just, you know, as I said, it’s just an absolute disappointment to me as a journalist, how incompetent these officials are, although I shouldn’t be surprised after seeing so much of this over the years.

