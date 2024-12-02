2-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Schultz announces his retirement after 12 NHL seasons

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Justin Schultz is retiring after 12 NHL seasons following a short stint in Europe.

The NHL Players’ Association announced Schultz’s decision Wednesday. The 34-year-old terminated his contract with HC Lugano in Switzerland last week.

Schultz won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17 after spending his first four seasons in the league with Edmonton. The Kelowna, British Columbia, native played two seasons each with Washington and Seattle and eight games for Lugano this fall before calling it a career.

“Mine is a strictly personal choice,” Schultz said in a team release. “I discussed it with my family, and I made the decision to end my career here and return to Canada. I thank Hockey Club Lugano for the professionalism shown and for respecting my choice.”

Schultz was a 2008 second-round pick of Anaheim’s who did not sign with the Ducks and joined the Oilers as a free agent in 2012. Since debuting that year, he put up 366 points in 826 regular-season and playoff games for the Oilers, Penguins, Capitals and Kraken.

