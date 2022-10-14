RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 12:51 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.

Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar had a pair of assists. He joined Calgary’s other offseason acquisitions — Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney — in making their regular-season debuts for the Flames. Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots. The Avalanche opened at home Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

Avalanche: At Minnesota on Monday night to complete a two-game trip.

Flames: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

