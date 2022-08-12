WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » NHL News » Sweden beats Austria 6-0…

Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.

Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 35 shots for Austria (0-2).

In Group A at night, Latvia faced Slovakia in a winless matchup.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up