Shawinigan rallies past Edmonton 4-3 in Memorial Cup

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 10:04 PM

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Pierrick Dube and Olivier Nadeau scored in a 78-second span in the third period, leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup.

Dube tied the game at 3-all at 5:37 of the third and Nadeau netted the eventual game winner less than a minute later for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions. Jordon Tourigny and Xavier Bourgault scored the other goals for Shawinigan.

Luke Prokop, Tyler Horstmann and Cole Miller scored for Edmonton, the Western Hockey League champions.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team junior tournament is being held at TD Station. The championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

On Wednesday Edmonton will face the host Saint John Sea Dogs, who beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Monday’s tournament opener. Shawinigan plays Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton on Thursday.

