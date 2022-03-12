RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » NHL News » Toews, Jones each score…

Toews, Jones each score twice, Blackhawks beast Senators 6-3

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Caleb Jones each scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night.

Down 2-0 after the first period, Chicago scored four times in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots and Patrick Kane had three assists.

Connor Brown, Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

Toews scored twice in the first three minutes of the second period to tie it, and Jones gave the Blackhawks the lead. Eight seconds after Paul tied, Lafferty scored the winner.

Jones and Strome scored midway through the third.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Arizona on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up