McDavid scores 2 as Oilers beat Lightning 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice and Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won two in a row and moved into third place in the Pacific Division. Tyson Barrie added two assists.

Zach Bogosian scored for the two-time defending champion Lightning, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Brian Elliott finished with 45 saves.

Edmonton managed to get a rare first goal of the game midway through the first period when McDavid stripped a puck and danced around Victor Hedman at full speed before tucking it past Elliott. The Oilers improved to 18-0-0 when scoring first.

The Oilers came close to extending their lead seven minutes into the second, but Warren Foegele rang a shot off the crossbar — the second time in the game Edmonton hit a crossbar.

They made it 2-0 with 44 seconds left in the middle period as McDavid picked the top corner for his 32nd of the season, also taking the league lead for points with 83.

The Lightning finally got on the board midway through the third as Bogosian was left alone in the slot and sent his third of the season over Koskinen’s shoulder.

After killing off a lengthy 5-on-3 Tampa power play, the Oilers regained their two-goal lead three minutes later as Draisaitl had a long breakaway before depositing his 39th of the campaign through Elliott’s legs.

Yamamoto added an empty netter to put the game away for Edmonton.

NOTES: It was the first time the Lightning have played at Rogers Place in Edmonton since they won the Stanley Cup in the “bubble” in 2020. … Oilers forward Josh Archibald made his season debut after he was diagnosed with myocarditis at training camp following a bout with COVID-19. Archibald remains unvaccinated, meaning he cannot currently travel with the team. … Still out with injuries for Edmonton were Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper body), Kris Russell (undisclosed), Jesse Puljujarvi (lower body) and Kyle Turris (upper body).

Lightning: At Vancouver on Sunday night.

Oilers: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

