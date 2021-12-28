CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » NHL News » US forfeits world junior…

US forfeits world junior game after 2 players test positive

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 1:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules.

“We’re extremely disappointed, especially for our players,” U.S. national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. “We’re operating an ever-changing landscape, and that’s very challenging. We’ve followed the tournament protocol from the outside and will continue to do everything we can to ensure players have the opportunity to compete at the world junior championship.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans’ next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory over the U.S. from the forfeit.

The U.S. is the defending champion at the tournament for the world’s best men’s hockey players under age 20. The U.S. beat Slovakia 3-0 Sunday night in its first preliminary round game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Contractors conclude a difficult year of funding uncertainty and a slew of executive orders

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up