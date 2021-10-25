Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 12:45 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 42 saves, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored and the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 Sunday night.

The Islanders recorded consecutive road shutouts after blanking Arizona 3-0 on Saturday. The Islanders improved to 22-4-4 on the back end of back-to-back games under coach Barry Trotz, who took over in 2018.

Sorokin, who has started all six games for the Islanders, improved to 3-2-1.

New York has played its first six games on the road, part of a season-opening 13-game road trip while the team awaits the opening of its new home, UBS Arena.

Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner (1-4-0) made 24 saves in his fifth straight start, matching the most consecutive starts he’s had since joining the Golden Knights. Lehner last started five straight during the 2020 playoffs, spanning series against Chicago and Vancouver.

The Golden Knights have been outscored 16-6 during a four-game losing streak.

Las Vegas hadn’t lost four consecutive games in regulation since Jan. 7-14, 2020. Former coach Gerard Gallant was fired the next day and replaced by current coach Peter DeBoer.

Looking like anything but a team that was playing the second of back-to-back nights, let alone its sixth in 11 days, the Islanders came out fluid and active, striking first, a little more than two minutes into the game.

After Jean-Gabriel Pageau sent a shot from the slot, Lehner made the initial save with his pad before falling flat on his stomach and unable to recover in time for the rebound, which Bailey was able to bury and give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Barzal made it 2-0 midway through the third period with a shot over Lehner’s left shoulder from a steep angle.

UP NEXT

New York: Visits Nashville on Saturday after a five-day layoff.

Vegas: Travels to play Colorado on Tuesday.

