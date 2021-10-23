Makar scores in 6th round of shootout, Avs beat Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Makar beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot after Darcy Kuemper denied Anthony Cirelli to begin the sixth round as the Avalanche ended a three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point tied the game 3-3 with 2:35 remaining in the third period, beating Kuemper with a slap shot from the high slot after the Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy for a sixth attacker seven seconds earlier.

Nathan MacKinnon, who had the primary assist on Colorado’s first two goals, had put the Avalanche ahead 3-2 at 9:50 of the third when he beat Vasilevskiy with a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle for his first goal of the season.

Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Kuemper made 29 saves for Colorado, which had lost three in a row after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in its season opener.

Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos scored, and Vasilevskiy made 24 saves for Tampa Bay. Stamkos also had an assist on Point’s goal, giving him 875 career points and moving him past Vincent Lecavalier for second all-time in Lightning history. Martin St. Louis is first with 953.

Tampa Bay tied the game 2-2 at 3:44 of the third period when Stamkos redirected a shot by Ondrej Palat past Kuemper for his fourth goal of the season.

Rantanen put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 11:51 of the middle period when he beat Vasilevskiy from the right circle, converting a pass from MacKinnon on a 2-on-1 break for his third goal of the season.

Colorado opened the scoring at 9:02 of the first period when Landeskog banged the rebound of MacKinnon’s shot past Vasilevskiy for his second of the season.

Tampa Bay tied the game when Joseph swatted a puck out of midair and past Kuemper at 6:34 of the second period for his first goal of the season.

