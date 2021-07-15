Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » NHL News » AP source: Goalie Ben…

AP source: Goalie Ben Bishop will be available to Kraken

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching the team with the idea, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because expansion protected lists from teams are not due to the NHL until Saturday. The league is expected to release them at some point this weekend.

The move allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin from the Kraken. Jake Oettinger, considered the Stars’ goalie of the future, is exempt from the expansion draft.

Any player with a no-movement clause must be protected in the expansion draft unless he waives it. Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner is among the players who have agreed to waive that clause and be exposed to Seattle, while Minnesota bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise and Florida bought out Keith Yandle — all players with no-movement protection in their contracts.

Bishop, 34, missed last season recovering from right knee surgery. He is signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $4.9 million.

The Dallas Morning News first reported Bishop waiving his no-movement clause, citing general manager Jim Nill.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up