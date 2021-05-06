CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: When Va. will lift restrictions | WFT to allow fans | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NHL News » Matthews scores NHL-leading 40th…

Matthews scores NHL-leading 40th goal, Leafs beat Canadiens

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre Engvall also scored and Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Campbell improved to 16-2-2, giving him the most wins by Toronto goalie through 20 games in a season.

Cole Caufield and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Montreal. Cayden Primeau allowed four goals on 15 shots in the opening 20 minutes before being replaced by Jake Allen to start the second. Allen made 19 saves.

The Maple Leafs improved to 6-2-1 against the Canadiens. The teams will conclude the two-game set and season series Saturday night in Toronto.

Matthews has scored 40 times in 49 games, and has found the back of the net in five straight contests. He also has a five-game goal streak against Montreal.

Only one player in Maple Leafs history has reached 40 goals in fewer games, with Frank Mahovlich hitting the mark in 48 games in 1960-61. The 23-year-old Matthews also has the most goals through 49 games of a campaign since Pavel Bure scored 40 in 48 back in 1999-00 with the Florida Panthers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

May We Say Thank You 2021

After Fort Hood review, Army is adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

Only 40 military bases still have COVID restrictions in place as of May 5

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up