CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NHL News » The Latest: NHL pauses…

The Latest: NHL pauses Bruins after 4 players go in protocol

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NHL has paused the Boston Bruins after four more players entered the league’s COVID protocol.

Bruins games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday against the New York Islanders were postponed and team facilities closed until at least Wednesday. They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up