CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NHL News » Sean Monahan scores twice,…

Sean Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 3-1

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series.

Darryl Sutter coached his second game for the Flames after returning to the team when Geoff Ward was fired March 4.

Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 13-12-3, winning consecutive games for the first time in a month.

Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 33 shots. The Canadiens are 12-8-7, going 3-3-3 since Dominique Ducharme took over for the fired Claude Julien.

The Flames won the opener 2-1 on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Flames: Host Edmonton on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up